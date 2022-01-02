Iran welcomes energy cooperation with Persian Gulf Arab nations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh has said his ministry is completely ready for cooperation with the countries in the region, especially the Persian Gulf Arab nations, IRIB reported on Sunday.

“At the Oil Ministry, we are fully prepared to cooperate with the countries in the region and the Arab nations of the Persian Gulf; some of these countries have recently shown a positive and constructive attitude which we welcome,” Asadzadeh said.

"Many of these countries need gas, and we have good gas resources in the Persian Gulf, so we can do a lot of good work with a constructive, forward-looking cooperation and using a win-win formula," he said.

The deputy oil minister for international affairs and trade noted that his ministry is examining possible scenarios for cooperation with the mentioned countries and in this regard welcomes serious and honest collaboration.

Mentioning the recent development in the Islamic Republic’s oil sales, the official said: “Oil exports have fortunately gained serious momentum with the efforts of our colleagues at the ministry; hopefully this process will be strengthened by the efforts of the Oil Minister and the ministry’s powerful sales team.”

He also pointed to the possibility of gas exports to Europe, the official said: “of course, our focus is on working with our neighbors, we have so many opportunities among our neighbors and Europe is our next priority, but if the Europeans are interested, we can negotiate to meet their needs. It requires that Europeans act independently and not follow the United States.”

Regarding the extension of the gas export deal with Iraq, Asadzadeh stated that Iraq is in great need of natural gas and plans are being made to negotiate and extend this contract: “Iraq must try to pay for the exported gas on time, and on the other hand, the National Iranian Gas Company will do its best to export the gas to that country in the amount agreed in the contract with the Iraqi side.”

Asadzadeh further mentioned the issue of gas exports to Pakistan, saying: “Although Iran showed its determination to export gas to Pakistan by constructing 1100 kilometers of pipeline, the Pakistani side did not fulfill its side of the agreement under pressure from the United States and some regional competitors.”

“We are trying to reach a formula with Pakistan to revive this agreement. We can conclude an agreement on the export of Iranian gas to Pakistan by signing a multilateral agreement between Iran, Pakistan and third or fourth countries,” he added.

