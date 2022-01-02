Saint Sarkis Cathedral hosts New Year’s celebration
January 2, 2022 - 15:19
Christians in Tehran gathered at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral on Friday night, celebrating the New Year in the presence of Bishop Sibo Sarkisian.
Around 300,000 to 370,000 Christians live in Iran, enjoying the freedom to perform their rituals and celebrate their festivities for four centuries.
Most of the Christians in Iran are Armenians, followed by Assyrians, Catholics, Protestants, and Evangelical Christians.
