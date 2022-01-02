General Soleimani was a theorist: Quds Force chief

TEHRAN — Speaking at a commemoration ceremony held for martyrs of Resistance, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Quds Force commander said on Saturday that Tehran is the peak of the resistance mountain in the region.

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani made the remarks while thanking Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for holding the commemoration ceremony for General Soleimani.

General Soleimani was assassinated by the order of former U.S. President Donald Trump on January 3, 2020 while on a trip to Baghdad. His longtime comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was also martyred in the U.S. drone strike.

Referring to the character of martyr Soleimani, Qaani said, “The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, summarized the school of martyr Soleimani in two important words that martyr Soleimani embodied. One was honesty and the other was sincerity. These words came from the Leader as a person who knows this man and understands the Quran well and had seen the behavior of martyr Soleimani.”

Qaani added that General Soleimani’s most prominent characteristic was that he promoted ideas and theories and was a man of logic.

“Gen. Soleimani created very good relations between battlefield and diplomacy”

Discussing the balance between “diplomacy and battlefield,” Qaani noted that General Soleimani established a very good connection between the battlefield and diplomacy and was one of the pioneers who defended this logic.

“In fairness, the Foreign Ministry accompanied martyr Soleimani in different periods,” the Quds Force chief asserted.

Qaani said the connection that General Soleimani established from Tehran deepened its roots in different countries, including Iraq.

“Tehran is the peak of Resistance, the Islamic Revolution and the convergence between different sections in Islam,” the commander highlighted, saying that Iran is the center of rapprochement, and people like martyr Soleimani were at the forefront of creating unity and convergence.”

Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday described General Soleimani as a never-dying reality. “Martyr Soleimani is an eternal reality that will live on forever. His assassins - including Trump and the like - will go down in history’s garbage bin, but of course, after receiving retribution in this world for the crime they committed,” the Leader pointed out.

