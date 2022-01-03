Tehran’s Golestan Palace to improve electronic protection systems

TEHRAN – Electronic protection systems of the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in Tehran are planned to be improved in the near future.

A budget of 25 billion rials (about $84,000) has been set aside for the development of the palace’s electronic protection systems including digital video surveillance systems, Afarin Emami, the director of the World Heritage site, announced on Monday.

The funding will be used to strengthen the infrastructure and improve the security system, the official added.

Several CCTV cameras were installed at the complex last year, and this project will continue this year, she noted.

She also noted that the place is open to visitors following strict health protocols and social distancing rules.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925). At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

The palace contains numerous ornaments dating from the 19th century, which are one of its distinguishing features. Palace visitors are impressed by the palace's lavish decoration: painting, mural, fresco, marble carvings, mirror mosaic, and stained glass.

Talar-e Salam, or the reception room, is perhaps the most famous hall in the palace and is where the kings welcomed foreign guests arriving in Iran. Beautiful mirrorwork by Iranian masters decorates the ceilings and walls of this hall, and marble mosaics cover the floors.

UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

ABU/MG