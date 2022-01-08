What are the features of handicrafts products?

Handicrafts are a collection of products that are made by human hands. Humans use natural and indigenous raw materials found in every region to make these products by hand, and simple tools. Handicrafts are a combination of special features of the production area, which include: historical background, cultural features, geographical features, social habits, and traditional beliefs, indigenous and national aesthetic criteria.

The handicraft maker takes all these things into account and creates products with his individual artistic taste and creativity. This product is a symbol of the culture, tradition, and customs of its production area as a handicraft. These features make handicraft products different in various parts of the world. Every region that is richer in terms of culture and customs has more magnificent and wonderful handicraft products. Iranian handicrafts reflect a 5000-year-old culture formed by various cultures. Handicraft products of Isfahan are the richest artistic skills in the history of Iran and cover many traditional fields.

What is the role of a handicraft store in the presentation of handicrafts?

Handicraft products of Isfahan include pottery, turquoise, khatam, and a variety of handmade arts such as Termeh.

What is the history of Termeh art?

Termeh is a costly fabric made from very fine fibers. It is counted as the textile craftsmanship of Iran. Maybe we can call it something like cashmere.The use of Termeh fabric is in various products such as tablecloths, table runners, cushions, rugs, prayer napkins, bedspreads, ties, and clothes. Termeh has been part of Iranian culture since ancient times.Zoroastrians were the founders of Termeh weaving in Iran and used it to sew traditional and religious trousers and clothes, especially for their ceremonies and celebrations.The main role in the texture of Termeh fabrics is the "Boteh Jaqa or Boteh kamalika," which symbolizes a cypress with a curved head. The story of this symbol is that Zarathustra, the ancient prophet of Iran, planted a cypress, which is a tree of paradise, in front of the fire temple. Since then, this curved cypress has been a symbol and sacred role of a god in the texture of the Termeh.

What is the specification of Khatam kari?

Khatam kari is done on copper and on wood. In the art of khatam, the surface of objects is covered with tiny triangles. By arranging geometric shapes the different designs of Khatam will be formed. These small triangles are placed next to each other to decorate a geometric shape. These delicate triangles are made of different types of wood, bones, and metals. The more delicate they are and the more they are in a design, the more valuable the khatam will be. The numbers of triangles that are utilized in a khatam design are from three triangles up to four hundred triangles for the largest. Everything is made by hand so the products of one artist are not the same as his other productions.The history of khatam work in Iran dates back to more than a thousand years ago and is very popular in the cities of Shiraz and Isfahan.The art of khatam work is used to make all kinds of decorative paintings, picture frames, pen holders, jewelry boxes, backgammon, chess, mirror frames, storage boxes for all kinds of tools, and sofa and chair decorations.

What are Isfahan handicrafts?

Handicrafts are a branch of traditional arts in which one or more or all stages of its production are done by hand and its raw materials are prepared locally. No advanced technology is required to produce handicrafts. The knowledge of its production is transmitted natively and from generation to generation. Due to its special characteristics, handicrafts have become an art and craft that can be very profitable with a small investment in it. Isfahan, which is one of the most important cities in the field of original arts in Iran, is known as the cradle of Iranian handicrafts. The handicraft products of Isfahan are known in Iran and the world and have many lovers. The purpose of the Mina Bazaar website is to introduce handicrafts of Isfahan to people so that it can find customers for artists in domestic and foreign markets.

By browsing the Bazaremina website, it is like passing through the old bazaars of Isfahan and seeing the products of tasteful and experienced artists. Interested people can easily see the products they need, and find out their specifications, and receive their selected product from long distances.