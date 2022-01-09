Over 175,000 tons of alumina powder produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 175,284 tons of alumina powder during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2021).

As reported, the figure shows one percent decline as compared to the output in the nine-month period of the previous year, which was 177,239 tons.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

