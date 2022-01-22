Iran strongly condemns airstrikes on Yemen, says arms supplier are accomplice

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday condemned deadly airstrikes on Yemen.

Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to the bereft families and expressed sympathy with them

The continuation of the coalition’s attacks on Yemen amid the silence and indifference of the international community, uncontrolled arms sales to the aggressors coupled with the adoption of a biased approach and double standards at international bodies during the 7-year aggression against the Yemeni people have made it more difficult than ever before to establish a fair peace in the country, Khatibzadeh stated.

The spokesman went on to stress that the countries that supply destructive bombs and weapons to aggressors that kill Yemeni women and children are accomplices in the crimes and must be held accountable before the public opinion and Yemeni people.

Khatibzadeh added the continued siege and bombing of Yemen show lack of serious will to push for a political settlement of the Yemen crisis.

It is also indicative of insistence on the destructive military approach which will have no outcome but the devastation of the great country of Yemen and the destabilization of the wider region, he regretted.

At least 70 people were killed and dozens of others wounded in an air raid on a prison in northern city of Saada on Friday morning.

Footage released by Ansarallah on Friday showed rescue workers were pulling bodies out of the rubble.

Taha al-Motawakel, the health minister in the Yemeni National Salvation Government, which controls the country’s north, told The Associated Press that 70 detainees were killed at the prison. He said the death toll was expected to rise since many of the wounded were seriously hurt.

A Doctors without Borders (MSF) spokesperson told the AFP news agency at least 70 people were killed and 138 others were wounded in the attack.

The figures came from one hospital in Saada, the spokesperson said, adding, “Two others in the city have received many wounded as well and the rubble is still being searched.”



