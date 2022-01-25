Culture ministry welcomes art market boom from Tehran Auction sales

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Art Affairs Mahmud Salari said that his office welcomes any boom in the art market resulting from the sales at the Tehran Auction.

The 15th edition of the Tehran Auction took place last week collecting 1588.9 billion rials (over $5.9 million). All 80 artworks offered at this auction were sold.

Following the sales, certain individuals have questioned the financial arrangements made by the Tehran Auction. They have accused the auction house of money laundering, but have failed to provide any evidence to substantiate their allegations.

Speaking to the Persian service of ISNA on Monday, Salari stated, “I have no concerns about the existing financial mechanism at the Tehran Auction, and I welcome any boom in the country’s art market.”

He said, “Some people have spoken about money laundering and dubious money sources at the auction house, which, if true, the relevant organizations should investigate the issue.”

He noted that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is not the organization responsible for investigating the issue.

Salari, previously a teacher of Iranian vocal music, was appointed as the deputy culture minister in art affairs last December. Since that time, his office has initiated programs geared towards boosting the art market.

“In the first stage, we launched a number of platforms, which gave artists an equal opportunity to offer their artworks, find customers and receive orders,” he said.

“I’m not an expert on the art market, but we can provide artists with facilities that can help them to better showcase their artworks,” he stated.

He also announced the culture ministry’s plan to establish art academies across the country offering free education for all.

Some of the academies are scheduled to begin working Saturday, Salari said.

“In each province, an art academy for girls and one for boys will be inaugurated and prominent art masters will be dispatched to the centers to teach them,” he added.

The academies have also been assigned to discover their talents and fulfill their potential, he noted in conclusion.

Photo: Mahmud Salari speaks during his inauguration as deputy culture minister in art affairs in Tehran on December 8, 2021. (Honaronline/Mohammad Namazi)

MMS/YAW