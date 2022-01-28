Italy condemns bombing on Yemen prison in Saada

Italy strongly condemns the aerial bombing on a prison in Saada, in the Yemeni territory controlled by Houthi rebels, which caused dozens of victims, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

It is urgent to stop the Yemeni conflict, which is causing suffering and victims among the civilian population, the ministry added.

It also said the parties must return to the negotiating table immediately under the aegis of the UN.

The Iranian foreign minister’s senior aide for special political affairs has also condemned the Saudi-led war coalition’s relentless assaults against the Yemeni people, calling on the United Nations and all international humanitarian organizations to take immediate actions to put an end to the atrocities.

Ali Asghar Khaji denounced the massacre of the people of Yemen and the extensive bombardments of Yemeni cities, civilian sites, and infrastructures by the Saudi-led coalition.

Khaji made the remarks in a message on Thursday, addressing Hans Grundberg, special envoy of the United Nations secretary-general for Yemen.

He said the Saudi-led coalition’s brutal actions run counter to the recognized international law.

“The United Nations and all international humanitarian organizations are urged to take immediate action to stop these inhumane crimes,” the envoy added.

“Certainly, as the experience of the past seven years has shown, sanctions, military conflicts, and the killing of people cannot lead to the resolving of the Yemeni crisis,” he noted.