Writing stories has become more difficult for children

Hazrat Zaynab (SA) is a great role model of bravery and sacrifice for our children and teenagers but, the point is that most of the books we have read were about her presence in the battle of Karbala.

Although the tragedy of Karbala was a turning point in her life, it’s also important for the readers to know about her beliefs, destiny and what happened that she became a role model of Karbala.

“The Lady of My Story” by Mojgan Sheikhi is the story of Hazrat Zaynab’s life in 12 chapters which has been published by Mehrak publication. Sheikhi is one of the most active and creative children’s writers who has written 200 books in this field so far and, some of them have been translated into different languages and have been a source of making movies and animations. “The sources of these stories which I have read and analyzed before are reliable and, for this book, I also read other sources to narrate about other characters. The story is being narrated by 12 people and this made me spend a lot of time reading and searching” says Sheikhi, referring to the authenticity of her stories.

The author describes his interest in religious literature and says that in the field of religion, most of the books are historical, however, it should be an understandable and charming text for children. According to Mojgan Sheikhi, toady, storytelling is a very good method to teach children. “Most of the teachers all around the world, use storytelling method for teaching, however, our education system still uses the same old methods which is useless” says Sheikhi.

“If the story is amusing and creative, it will always remain special, like Harry Potter, and it shows that children really are interested in storytelling, although it becomes hard these days to write a good and brand-new story” she added.

