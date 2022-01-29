TEDPIX rises 29,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 29,608 points to 1.258 million on Saturday.

Over 4.222 billion securities worth 31.179 trillion rials (about $107.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX lost 50,000 points (four percent) to 1.229 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

Government Economic Coordination Headquarters in its latest meeting has approved five new resolutions for supporting the country’s stock market, and the directives in this regard have been sent to relative ministries, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced on Wednesday (January 26).

The mentioned resolutions include the reduction of petrochemical feed prices, the reduction of interbank interest rates, the restriction of the sale of securities, preventing the increase of government mining salaries, and the increase of the exchange rate of banks.

