Housing rental rises 54% in Tehran city in a month

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced that the rental price has increased 54 percent in Tehran city during the tenth Iranian calendar month Dey (ended on January 20), as compared to the same month in the past year.

The CBI has also announced that the average housing price has increased 1.1 percent in the capital Tehran during the tenth month.

Back in April, 2021, the head of Iran’s Property Advisers Union said housing prices in the country should decrease at least 25 percent in order for people to be able to afford to purchase.

Mostafa Gholi Khosravi stressed the need for establishing a market regulation headquarters for the housing sector to monitor the activities of dealers and real estate agencies in order to balance the prices.

Housing prices in Iran have been constantly rising over the past year due to various internal and external factors.

MA/MA