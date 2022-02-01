Leader and top officials offer condolences over demise of Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani

TEHRAN— In separate messages, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf offered condolences over the demise of Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani.

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani passed away on Tuesday morning in Qom.

The message of the Leader is as follows:

“Unfortunately, I received the news of the death of the prominent jurist and insightful cleric, Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani. He was one of the pillars of the seminary of Qom and one of the prominent scientific and practical scholars and the most experienced religious scholar in that blessed seminary.

In the time of the late Ayatollah Boroujerdi, he was considered one of the greatest intellectuals of that great master, and in the time of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Golpayegani, his companion and scientific and practical advisor, and during the Revolution, he was trusted by Imam Khomeini (RA).

For many years, he was the main pillar of the Guardian Council, and since then, he has always been compassionate and responsible about the issues of the Revolution and the country, and he has often informed and profited me from his opinions and consultations. Poetic talent, historical memory, dealing with social issues were other dimensions of the personality of this noble cleric.

His demise is unfortunate for the religious scientific community of the country. I offer my condolences to the honorable family and his dear children, as well as to the great authorities and scholars of the (Qom) seminary, his followers and devotees, especially in Qom and Golpayegan, and ask for God's mercy and forgiveness for them.

President: Demise of the ayatollah caused great grief

In his message, President Raisi said the grand ayatollah’s lasting works will always be an inspiration and a beacon for scholars and seminaries.

The message of the president reads as follows:

“The demise of the supreme Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, caused great sorrow and grief.

This prominent scholar, who was one of the protuberant students of the great Ayatollahs Boroujerdi, Hojjat and Golpayegani and after the Islamic Revolution was a member of the first Assembly of Experts and for some time was the secretary of the Guardian Council, with deep religious insight, asceticism and simplicity and a heart full of love for Islam, especially Imam Mahdi (AS), dedicated its precious life to the struggle for the spread of Islamic knowledge and the Islamic system.

This high-ranking jurist, while trying to protect religious values and compose many valuable works and train students, also had an active presence in the stronghold of revolutionary struggles. Certainly, his lasting works and spiritual conduct will always be an inspiration and a beacon for scholars and seminaries.

I offer my condolences for this great loss in the presence of Imam Mahdi (PBUH), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, seminaries, his family and all his followers, students and lovers, and ask God Almighty for the pure soul of that cleric the exaltation of ranks and proximity to the pure Imams (AS).

Qalibaf: Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was one of the most prolific Shia writers and thinkers

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said condoling the passing of the top cleric “caused me great regret and sorrow.”

Qalibaf’s message reads as follows:

“The news of the demise of the supreme jurist of the Shia world, the ascetic and pious scholar, Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani, caused me great regret and sorrow. This high-profile scholar and jurist spent his youth years studying at the presence of Ayatollah Boroujerdi, Ayatollah Seyyed Jamaloddin Golpayegani and other prominent scholars in the seminaries of Qom and Najaf and became one of the strong pillars of the seminary.

Considering the necessity of expanding the fields of jurisprudence and religious ideas, this cleric set up centers and institutions, including the Dar al-Zahra Islamic Research Center, in the field of theology and training of students and those interested in religious and seminary courses. Throughout his blessed life as one of the most prolific Shia writers and thinkers, he published more than 80 books in various languages of the world and conducted researches in various fields of Islamic and jurisprudential sciences.

Also, this visionary jurist was diligent in expressing various issues of the country, including political, economic, cultural and social during all periods and governments, and before and after the Islamic Revolution, he was always one of the loyal helpers of Imam Khomeini and the wise Leader of the Revolution.

He accepted serious responsibilities and spent his life serving the people. That blessed existence, with the combination of knowledge and practice, became the source of spreading the teachings of the behaviors of the Imams (peace be upon them all).

I offer my condolences to Imam Mahdi (PBUH), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the prominent authorities of the Islamic world, seminaries, his family, friends and students, for his loss in the Islamic society. I ask for the survivors, patience and great reward.”