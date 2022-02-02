TEDPIX loses 26 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 26 points on Wednesday.

As reported, the index closed at 1.301 million points, while over 7.705 billion securities worth 41.226 trillion rials (about $146.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 927 points, and the second market’s index dropped 2,981 points.

TEDPIX lost 50,000 points (four percent) to 1.229 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

The Money and Capital Market Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a meeting with Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Head Majid Eshqi on January 30 to discuss the capital markets' current issues and challenges.

The meeting was attended by the members of the mentioned committee as well as the representatives of some of the companies active in the stock market.

Lack of sufficient training for shareholders, facilitating the entry of new companies into the stock market, offering bonds by the capital market instead of banks to provide fixed and working capital for production units, accelerating the formation of credit rating companies in the stock market, and tax exemption for undistributed dividends of companies, as well as pricing problems, were some of the most important issues pointed out by the businessmen and officials attending the mentioned meeting.

On January 22, Head of Iran’s Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund Amir-Mahdi Sabaei said that part of the allocations by the National Development Fund (NDF) has been deposited into the stabilization fund to support the stock market.

