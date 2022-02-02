Historical relics recovered in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently recovered a number of historical relics from an antique dealer who was illegally keeping them in his place in Dashtestan, the southwestern province of Bushehr.

The police discovered the relics after cultural heritage aficionados informed authorities of the unlawful activity of an antique dealer, IRNA quoted a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage on Wednesday.

The relics, which include some copper vessels and utensils, are estimated to date back to the Qajar-era (1789-1925) and even before, Abdolhamid Haqqani said.

The suspect has been surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

