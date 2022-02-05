Land subsidence reveals ancient underground village 

TEHRAN –An ancient underground village has recently been unearthed in Margh Malek Village, southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province after a vast area was subsided, a local official has announced.

The village of Margh Malek has been affected by land subsidence, which has resulted in the discovery of an underground village buried deep beneath the current village, Mehr quoted Khosro Kiani as saying on Saturday.

It seems that due to cold winters and bandit attacks, this village used to have an underground settlement, he mentioned.

Part of this underground village is used in the present-day residential houses, and the construction of them is arched and very strange, the official added.

Construction has affected the underground village, and some areas have subsided due to weather conditions, drought, and groundwater scarcity, he explained.

He also emphasized the need for the newly discovered village to be protected as there is a possibility of subsidence occurring in the residential houses in the area, which would cause human and financial losses.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape. The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently, about 40 tons of felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has the potential to be a world city for felt products.

