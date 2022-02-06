Tehran museum to host Fajr crafts festival 

TEHRAN –The 6th edition of the Fajr national handicrafts festival will take place at the National Museum of Iran on Monday.

“The works of the participants in the festival have been judged, and those that have been approved will be displayed at the National Museum of Iran, where the exhibition will be held,” the deputy tourism minister has announced.

As well as the selected artisans, some veterans, and leading masters and craftspeople have been also invited to participate in the festival, IRNA quoted Pouya Mahmoudian as saying on Sunday.

A section of the festival is dedicated to showcasing works and honoring children who continue their parents’ path of handicrafts, the official added.

Meeting young artists and finding new talent in the field of handicrafts, as well as allowing people to access handicrafts directly, is one of the main goals of this event, she noted.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

