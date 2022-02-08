Reflection of Iranian society in the fifties in the book "Maftun and Firuzeh"

The public past has always been narrated in various forms and among all the forms such as myths, autobiographies, and fiction, historical novels are significant. They are a collection of past documents in a story, and nowadays, stories and novels with their different themes are more popular and show the reality of human societies better.

In two books, Saeed Tashakuri went for a repetitive subject, Islamic Revelation of Iran, but wrote about it in a very unique way. This time the story is in Mashhad instead of Tehran, remarkably, he wrote about social aspects of the revolution rather than just political aspects.

Islamic revolution was a social revolution that all the people from different gaps were involved, and therefore, I admire the author for noticing the public part. He considered culture and art to prove that the Islamic Revolution was based on culture rather than politics.

The covenant between history and society is inseparable. "Maftun and Firuzeh" is a kind of historical-realist novel in which social and historical realities are considered. It shows the realities of the Islamic revolution such as insecurity, oppression, the cruelty of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and, the bad social situation in Mashhad province.

In pursuit of freedom

The concept of freedom is one thing that is well mentioned in the novel, and you can see that all the difficulties, sacrifices, troubles were only to get freedom.

It should be noted that a historical novel is a long story in which the author mixes real historical events, dates, and characters with fictional events and characters and sometimes analyses those real events too.

Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Martyr Hasheminejad, Hojbar Yazdani, and some others are the real characters in the story who lead a political movement in Mashhad among the clergy, businessmen, intellectuals, and common people.

