90 development wells to be dug in South Zagros fields in 5 years

TEHRAN- As announced by the managing director of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC), 90 new development wells and 17 workover wells will be dug in the operational zone of South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company (SZOGPC) in a course of five years.

Ramin Hatami made the announcement in a meeting on forecasting the efficiency of the wells under the operation of South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21).

South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company is the largest subsidiary of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.

Operating nine gas fields and two oil fields, SZOGPC is working in Fars, Bushehr, and Hormozgan provinces.

The latest report released on the number of oil and gas wells dug in the country indicates that National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 62 oil and gas wells during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), as announced by an official with the company.

According to Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operation, the drilled wells consisted of four development, four exploratory, and 54 workover ones.

The official stated that 46 of the mentioned wells were drilled in the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), nine wells were drilled in the fields under the supervision of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), three in the fields under the operation of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), one in the field under the supervisor of Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, and two in the operational zone of the drilling management department of the National Iranian Oil company (NIOC).

Since the beginning of this year, the drilling area of the wells has reached 65,493 meters, he said, and added that 14 drilling rigs are being relocated in the operational positions.

NIDC owns 70 light, heavy and super-heavy drilling rigs, including 67 onshore drilling rigs and three offshore rigs.

The company managed to carry out 10,182 meters of horizontal and directional drilling in 43 oil and gas wells across the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021), according to the Head of NIDC’s Special Operations Department Ali Daqayeqi.

Some 654 meters of core extraction drilling was also conducted in the mentioned period which was a huge achievement for assessing the condition of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

MA/MA