Top industrial, mining companies honored

TEHRAN – Iran’s 19th “National Production, National Pride” festival was held by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry in collaboration with the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade House on Monday during which 51 industrial and mining companies were honored, IRIB reported.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, members of the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade House, deputy ministers, and a handful of the country’s businessmen and entrepreneurs.

In this ceremony, some issues regarding the activities of the country’s industrial and mining units were also raised and the attendees called on government officials to find systematic solutions for such problems.

Banking problems, obtaining establishment or development licenses, and time-consuming license issuance procedures were among the most important problems mentioned by the attendees of the event.

***Plan for ranking industrial units to be implemented next year

Speaking in this ceremony, Industry Minister Fatemi-Amin said his ministry’s program for ranking the country’s industrial and mining units will be implemented in the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 20).

“The ranking of enterprises will be completely implemented next year, and another of our actions next year will be the classification of units based on the field of activity,” the minister said.

According to Fatemi-Amin, currently, the ranking of units is based on indicators such as activity or inactivity or being a top unit or not, but indicators such as stability, existing challenges, capabilities, etc. will be also considered for ranking by the field of activity.

Referring to the changes in the new structure of the Industry Ministry, the official said: "In this new structure, four specialized groups have been defined for each office, one of the most important of which is the human resources and businesses, and this shows the government's view on the significance of business."

He further mentioned the balancing of the market and meeting the needs of industrial units as another program of the Industry Ministry and added: "In this program, indicators such as the supply of raw materials, cost-benefit ratio, capability, and predictability are the criteria for our actions.”

EF/MA