Fajr crafts festival announces winners

TEHRAN-The winners of the 6th edition of the Fajr national handicrafts festival were honored during the closing ceremony of the event on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, and his deputy for handicrafts, Pouya Mahmoudian, and craftspeople from across the country, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Baqer Nafari, a metalwork crafter from Isfahan, painter Mohsen Aqamiri who is an expert of illumination from Tehran, and woodturner Bahram Taherian from Kermanshah received Silver Cypress.

“Sama Javadi from Zanjan in filigree, Sabereh Jamalzehi from Sistan-Baluchestan in needlework, and Amir Barqzadegan from Hamedan in Gereh Chini received honorable mentions,” the report said.

A section of the festival was also dedicated to showcasing works and honoring children who continue their parents’ path of handicrafts. Sasha Mahmoudi in Orosi or sash window, Mostafa Panbedanepur in Ehrami-bafi and Hamid Purjahangir in Namad-mali, and Ahmad Aq in Turkmen jewelry were honored in this section.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM