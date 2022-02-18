What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Artworks in different media by a group of artists, including Vahid Arian, Ehsan Ziai, Hamed Noruzi, Hekmat Rahmani, and Elaheh Keshavarz are on display in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery. Entitled “Behind the Net Curtain”, the exhibition will be running until April 12 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Multimedia

* Bavan Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks by a large group of artists, including Parmis Hakimi, Mitra Soltani, Hossein Tadi, Sama Rahmani, and Tarlan Tabar.

The exhibit named “Paper: Revelation Space” will run until March 14 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A group of artists including Hedieh Sadeqi, Behnaz Monfared, and Sanaz Sediqi is showcasing their latest artworks in different media in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining” will be running until February 23 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Shirin Gallery 2 is hosting an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Mansur Nosrat Nezami.

The exhibit entitled “Simplicity in Complexity” runs until April 12 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Nilufar Heidari is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit named “Edema” will run until February 28 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* Sohrab Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Firuzeh Bakhtiari.

The exhibit named “Psalms” will be running until March 1 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Sareban Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Abdolhamid Pazoki.

The exhibit titled “The Hidden Layers” will run until February 28 at the gallery located at 130 Hoveizeh St. off Sohrevardi St.

* A collection of paintings by Shohreh Haqiqi is on display in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

Entitled “Confrontation”, the exhibit will run until February 28 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Masud Aslani.

The exhibit named “Red like a Room” will continue until February 28 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Sculpture

* A collection of sculptures by Ali Asghari is on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibition named “Figure” will be running until February 24 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* Mahmud Bakhshi is showcasing his latest sculptures in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Titled “With Twelve Years Delay”, the exhibit will run until March 1 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

