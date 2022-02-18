Iran seeks pure and Islamic cinema, minister says

TEHRAN –Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili has said that there is a demand for pure and Islamic cinema in Iran under the new government.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Board of Trustees of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) on Wednesday, Mehr reported on Friday.

“In the coming years, we are looking forward to the production of cinematic works in line with the tenets of the Islamic system, with productions of the same quality as the Islamic Revolution,” the minister added.

A national cinema institution such as the Farabi Cinema Foundation plays a significant role in strengthening the Iranian-Islamic film industry, he noted.

The Iranian cinema should be helped by the cooperation and mutual assistance of the economy and culture, and the board of trustees of the foundation should exploit its maximum operational and executive capabilities, he explained.

Taking steps to promote Iranian cinema can be made possible with the cooperation of the related organization, he mentioned.

Speaking at the meeting, FCF Managing Director Seyyed Mehdi Javadi highlighted the most recent trends in world cinema and cultural and economic characteristics.

He also pointed to the position of Iranian cinema in terms of production and economy in the region and explained what the foundation’s future plans will be.

Founded in 1983, Farabi Cinema Foundation is the biggest organization in the Iranian film industry and the leading company in the fields of production, international distribution, and promotion.

Farabi also acquires foreign films for release on video, television, and in theaters in Iran.

