“Luther: A Guide for the Perplexed” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – David M. Whitford’s book “Luther: A Guide for the Perplexed” has been published in Persian by Elmi Farhangi, a major publishing house in Tehran.

Mohammad Saffar is the translator of the book originally published in 2011.

The book is an upper-level introduction to the German Reformer Martin Luther, who by his thought and action started the Reformation movement.

Martin Luther was one of the most influential and important figures of the second millennium. His break with Rome and the development of separate Evangelical churches affected not just the religious life of Europe but also social and political landscapes as well.

More books have been written about Luther than nearly any other historical figure, yet despite all these books, Luther remains an enigmatic figure.

This book proposes to examine a number of key moments in Luther’s life and fundamental theological positions that remain perplexing to most students.

This book also presents an introduction to the primary sources available to a student and important secondary works that ought to be consulted.

Photo: A file photo shows a seller putting a copy of the Persian edition of David M. Whitford’s book “Luther: A Guide for the Perplexed” on a shelf.

MMS/YAW