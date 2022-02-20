Saffron inhibits growth of cancer cells: study

TEHRAN – Researchers at Birjand University have obtained significant and effective results from the extracts of saffron petals and threads cultured organically to prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Mahdieh Askari Malekabad and Mohammad Ali Behdani examined different fertilization managements on the biochemical properties of saffron petals, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The results that saffron petal and thread extracts had anti-cancer effects in both conventional and organic planting conditions, but these effects significantly prevented the growth of cancer cells in the extracts of saffron petals and threads grown organically.

Saffron extracts and tinctures have been used for centuries in traditional medicine. According to the report, medicinal plants are a rich source of effective ingredients for many medicines, and scientific and technological advances over the past two decades have doubled the importance and constructive role of medicinal plants in meeting human needs, especially in medicine and treatment.

The article published in the Journal of Agricultural Science and Technology entitled “evaluation of two cultivation ways on phytochemical and anti-cancer activities (Breast Cancer) of saffron (Crocus sativus)”.

Saffron is a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus. The vivid crimson stigma and styles, called threads, are collected and dried for use mainly as a seasoning and coloring agent in food. Saffron has long been the world's costliest spice by weight, originated in Iran.

Saffron extracts and tinctures have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for the treatment of different syndromes and diseases. Some of these uses have been antispasmodic, eupeptic, sedative, carminative, diaphoretic, expectorant, stomachic, stimulant, aphrodisiac, emmenagogue, and abortifacient.

It has also been used to treat eye diseases, heal wounds, fractures, joint pain, and many other uses.

FB/MG

