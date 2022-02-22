Iran learn fate at AHF Cup Hockey
February 22, 2022 - 13:36
TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the 2022 Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup Men’s Hockey.
The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool B along with hosts Indonesia, Oman, Bangladesh and Singapore.
China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are in Pool A.
Iran will start the competition with a match against Singapore on their opening match.
The tournament will commence on March 11, and the final will be played on March 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
