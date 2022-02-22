Iran learn fate at AHF Cup Hockey

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the 2022 Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup Men’s Hockey.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool B along with hosts Indonesia, Oman, Bangladesh and Singapore.

China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are in Pool A.

Iran will start the competition with a match against Singapore on their opening match.

The tournament will commence on March 11, and the final will be played on March 20 in Jakarta, Indonesia.