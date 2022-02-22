Thai envoy donates handicrafts to Qom museum

TEHRAN – Thai ambassador to Iran Worawoot Pongprapapant has donated handicrafts from his homeland to the museum of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masumeh (SA) in Qom.

There is an admirable and surprising amount of antiquities spanning several thousand years old, historical objects from the Islamic period, and sacred relics from the holy shrine within this museum, the envoy said during his visit to the museum on Monday, CHTN reported.

Furthermore, he expressed his wonder at the presence of Thai stamps and banknotes displayed among the museum’s treasures.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to major religious madrasas (schools) as well.

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

Qom, which its antiquity goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651), has many must-see destinations such as historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan, an eye-catching salt lake is in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

