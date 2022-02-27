Mes Shahr Babak claim Iran sitting volleyball league title

TEHRAN – Mes Shahr Babak defeated Zob Ahan to win 22nd edition of Iran’s sitting volleyball league.

On Sunday, Mes, headed by Hadi Rezaei, beat Zob Ahan 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9).

Shahrdari Gonbad finished in third place.

The tournament brought six teams together in Iran Sports Federation for Disabled’s headquarters in Tehran.

The competition helps the coaches to identify the young talented players for the Asian Para Games and Paralympics, Rezaei, who is director of sitting volleyball national teams, said.

“Sitting volleyball are the most decorated Iranian team sport and have won Paralympic Games title seven times. Our players must be supported because the sitting volleyball is their job,” he added.

“The league competition is the best opportunity for the players to show their potential. The women’s sitting volleyball team have also the great future ahead and I think they have the potential to win medal in the Asian events,” Rezaei concluded.