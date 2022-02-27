Foreign Ministry official: It’s untrue that U.S. has set deadline for Iran to decide on Vienna talks

TEHRAN – A senior official at the Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed reports that the United States has set a deadline for Iran to take final decision on the Vienna talks.

The comment by the Foreign Ministry official followed after a report circulated in social media in which it claimed that the U.S. has said Iran should decide on the Vienna talks either Saturday or Sunday, otherwise they will declare that the negotiations have failed.

“This report is principally incorrect,” the diplomat said, asking people “not to pay attention to rumors.”