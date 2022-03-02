Over 800,000 tons of sugar imported in 11 months

TEHRAN- Iran imported 819,000 tons of sugar during the first eleven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-February 19, 2022), a director in Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC) announced.

Hojjat Baratali, the director for distribution and sales coordination in GTC, said, “With good planning, strategic supply of sugar has increased and we have enough sugar to supply to distribution networks whenever the market demands it.”

So far, 483,000 tons of sugar, supplied through domestic production and import, have been distributed in the market, he added.

If the supply of this product to the market continues, by the end of the year, the amount of distribution will be less than last year, Baratali stated.

MA/MA