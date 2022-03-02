Energy co-op discussed between Iran, Tajikistan

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma discussed the ways for the expansion of cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

While expressing satisfaction over his country’s relations with Iran, the Tajik minister called for the expansion of bilateral ties.

“We in Tajikistan need fuel to supply our power plants feed and we are happy to supply this fuel from Iran”, he stated.

“We are also willing to cooperate with Iran in the field of oil extraction”, the official added.

MA/MA