TEHRAN – Vienna has updated travel regulations for Iranian nationals and visitors arriving in Austria as of February 22.

To enter Austria, proof of vaccination/recovery or a negative COVID test is mandatory as two-dose vaccinations are currently valid for 270 days after the second or any additional dose.

Moreover, there need to be at least 14 days in between the first and second jab and 90 days between the second and third one.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccination is valid for 270 days, 22 days after the first dose. Furthermore, Sinopharm, BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Covovax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Nuvaxovid (Novavax), and Sinovac are valid for ENTERING Austria.

Only BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are currently recognized for the “3-G” rule when in Austria. To prove “3-G” status, travelers can use the NHS COVID app or the EU COVID Pass. In that rearguard, printed versions and medical certificates of vaccination or recovery are also accepted.

Additionally, proof of recovery can be used for 180 days to enter Austria. A medical certificate including the date of recovery is needed. Please note if traveling from the UK: An NHS email/text of a positive test is not sufficient.

The PCR test is valid for 72 hours. The certificate needs to be issued by an official medical authority (such as a test center or a pharmacy) and include the date and time the test was taken. Children under the age of 12 do not need to show proof of vaccination/recovery or a test.

For people traveling to Austria without proof of vaccination/recovery or a negative test, they need to be self-isolated immediately.

Travelers entering Austria with “3-G” proof do NOT need pre-travel clearance so pre-travel clearance is required when entering without “3-G” proof.

