IPL: Esteghlal, Persepolis emerge victorious over rivals

March 12, 2022 - 2:16

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams defeated their opponents on Matchday 22 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s goal in the 32nd minute.

In Masjed Soleyman, Persepolis defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Reza Asadi in the first half.

Peyman Miri pulled a goal back in the 77th minute.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan defeated Aluminum 4-0 in Isfahan, Sepahan beat Nassaji 3-1 and Gol Gohar and Paykan shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Saturday, Havadar will host Mes, Tractor play Foolad and Fajr Sepasi meet Shahr Khodro.

Esteghlal lead the table with 54 points, six points ahead of Persepolis.

