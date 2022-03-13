Rasoul Khatibi no longer Aluminum coach

TEHRAN – Rasoul Khatibi parted ways with Aluminum football club by mutual consent.

Khatibi was named as Aluminum coach at the beginning of the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season but failed to meet the expectations in the Arak based football club.

Under tutelage of Khatibi, Aluminum are 11th in the table with 26 points from 22 matches.

Former Esteghlal coach Samad Marfavi and ex-Shahr Khodro trainer Mehdi Rahmati are shortlisted for the hot seat.