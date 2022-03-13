Mehdi Rahmati named Aluminum coach

TEHRAN – Former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati was named as new head coach of Aluminum football club on Sunday.

The 39-year-old coach replaced Rasoul Khatibi in the Arak based football club.

Khatibi parted ways with Aluminum by mutual consent Saturday night.

Khatibi was named as Aluminum coach at the beginning of the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season but failed to meet the expectations in the team.

Aluminum are 11th in the table with 26 points from 22 matches.

The team are also scheduled to play Persepolis in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals in April.