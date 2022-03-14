Iran qualify for 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran booked their place at the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team finished in second place due to inferior goal difference than India.

Iran lost to Kazakhstan 30-24 in their opening match but defeated India (42-37), Thailand (28-21) and Uzbekistan (25-21) in their next matches.

The five-team tournament was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from March 7 to 14.

India and Iran qualified for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship, which will be held in Slovenia.

The competition will be held in Slovenia from June 22 to July 3.