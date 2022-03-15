Rotating celebration herald of Persian new year

TEHRAN – On Monday, a rotating celebration kicked off in Tehran as a herald of the Persian new year 1401 (which starts on March 21).

Organized by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, the event is scheduled to be held in the west-central Hamedan province and later in the western province of Kermanshah. The next stop will be Sanandaj, the capital of the western Kordestan province.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the director of the commission Hojjatollah Ayyubi, the president of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti, the deputy tourism minister Mohammad Hossein Soufi and the ambassadors of various countries, ILNA reported on Tuesday.

Noruz has been acknowledged as a unique ceremony that has its own characteristics, said Ayyubi during the opening ceremony.

So far, Noruz has been registered as a collective cultural heritage for 12 countries, he noted

Peace, love, affection, and friendship are the messages of Noruz and the world needs them more now than ever before, he added.

Despite the various Noruz ceremonies in each region, most involve dancing and joy, which is deeply rooted in the culture of Iran and the hearts of its people, the official explained.

For his part, Sarvar Bakhti said that Noruz is one of the most important and prominent celebrations that have survived through the ages.

“Noruz celebration is enlightening, and at the same time, with this celebration, changes and transformations will take place, friendship will strengthen, and vitality and happiness will return to our land.”

It is a celebration of man’s connection with God, nature, and other people, whose philosophy focuses on a happy and meaningful life, forgiveness, freshness, contentment, and tolerance, he added.

Despite the ups and downs of the times, the people of the region never stopped celebrating Noruz and tried to hold it with all their enthusiasm and joy, he explained.

Noruz is a celebration of the unity of the nations of the region and takes them back to a distant past full of unity and coexistence, he noted.

Noruz represents the beginning of a new season that reminds people of human life and brings with it joy and vigor, Soufi said during the ceremony.

Moreover, he said that Noruz has brought together Persian-speaking people and lovers of Persian culture and literature across the world.

Earlier this month, Tehran Municipality announced that the Iranian capital is being prepared to host new year travelers during the Noruz holidays.

