Iran raises April oil prices for Asian buyers

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has raised its official crude oil selling prices for Asian buyers in April, Shana reported citing the NIOC data.

As reported, the National Iranian Oil Company has set the prices of light, heavy and Foruzan crude grades for sale in April at $4.70, $3.65, and $3.75 above the Oman / Dubai average prices, respectively.

The prices of light, heavy, and Foruzan crude grades for sales in the mentioned month are also $2.5, $1.95, and $2.05 above the March prices, respectively.

Iran has priced its light, heavy, Forouzan, and Soroush crude grades below the Brent prices in northwestern Europe, West Asia, and South Africa.

EF/MA