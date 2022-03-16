Just keep going

TEHRAN – Not so long ago, the Iranian women teams were a footballing minnow but today, they can win title in the international event. In the CAFA U18 Women’s Championship, the Iranian girls showed how strong they are.

Iran, headed by Maryam Azmoun, won the title in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with three wins over Uzbekistan (1-0), Tajikistan (11-0) and Kyrgyz Republic (2-1).

What a wonderful result.

Iranian women football players have been beyond the expectations in the recent years.

In January, Iran took part in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time. It is a proud moment for them. They failed to book their place in the next stage but they found a path to success.

The Iranian men’s football and also volleyball teams sit top of the ranking in the continent and the women can follow in the footsteps of them.

On Monday, Iran also advanced to the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship.

In 2018 Asian Games, the women’s kabaddi team won the title for the first time ever, beating giants India in the final match.

The Iranian sportswomen have a bright future ahead. The attention is all they need because the Iranian women, in the recent years, have shown they are capable of achieving great things.

In November 2021, the Iranian women basketball team competed at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B. It was Iran’s international event after 47 years.

The changes have been made and it's time to change our outlook.