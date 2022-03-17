Tehran derby ended in stalemate

TEHRAN - Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate here on Thursday.

Ali Nemati gave Persepolis a lead in the 40th minute with a header in the match held in front of about 20,000 fans at the Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal substitute Rudy Gestede equalized the match with a header in the 81st minute.

Esteghlal remained top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 55 points, six points above Persepolis, with seven matches remaining.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 98 times with Esteghlal narrowly lead the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 47 draws.

Elsewhere, Foolad edged Fajr Sepasi 1-0, Sepahan and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw and Aluminum beat Tractor 1-0.

On Friday, Naft Masjed Soleyman will host Havadar, Shahr Khodro play Nassaji, Mes entertain Zob Ahan and Paykan face Sanat Naft.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein