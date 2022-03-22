Leader explains slogan of the year, slams Western double standards

TEHRAN-- On the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a live, televised speech on Monday.

During his speech, besides speaking in detail about the Nowruz, the slogan of the year, and the significance of domestic production in solving the country’s economic problems, he described the contemporary period as “one of the most openly disgraceful periods in current history in terms of oppression.”

Speaking of his reason for choosing economic slogans during the past decade and also for this year, he said, “The reason an economic title and slogan was chosen for this year is the pivotal importance of the issue of the economy and also because of the economic challenges of the past ten years. Resolving these challenges requires planning, action, and moving in the right direction.”

He stressed that the main issue for the officials in the executive branch and those who are involved in running the country is the economy. He added, “Of course, one can see new approaches being used by the people. If these approaches are continued correctly, this will be encouraging.”



The Leader also reiterated that the only way to achieve economic growth is to move toward a knowledge-based economy, “By a knowledge-based economy, I mean adopting a scientific, technological approach in all fields. The result of this will be a reduction in the cost of production, an increase in efficiency, an improvement in the quality of products, goods and products becoming competitive in global markets, and a reduction in the final price of products inside the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the Iranian nation’s choice was confronting the arrogant powers, resistance, refusal to surrender and become dependent, the preservation of independence, and strengthening the Islamic Republic and the country internally.

He explained, “These decisions were made at a national level and are correct.”

He also referred to the current situation in the oppressed, Muslim country of Afghanistan and the way the Americans left that country after 20 years, stating, “The developments in Ukraine are another example. The president of that country, who was installed by the West, uses a harsh tone when addressing the West.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also discussed the issue of Yemen and the bombardment of the resilient people of that country that is taking place every day.

He also spoke about the beheading of 80 young men and teenagers in Saudi Arabia and stated, “All of these issues show the darkness that has engulfed the world and reveal the true colors of the bloodthirsty wolves who are holding the world in their hands.”

The Leader also reiterated that the events in Ukraine show the existence of racism in the West.

He stated, “Separating the blacks from the whites and taking them off the trains (of refugees) or expressing regret in their media that the war is taking place in Europe instead of the Middle East are examples of the West’s obvious racism.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also pointed to the double standards of the Western world in dealing with oppression in different countries, “If oppression takes place in countries obedient to them, they do not show any reaction at all. Despite all this cruelty and oppression, they claim to be advocates of human rights. Using this false claim, they intimidate independent countries.”

“Today is one of the most openly disgraceful periods in contemporary history in terms of oppression and arrogance. The people of the world are directly witnessing these acts of oppression and double standards.”