Over 800,000 units of National Housing Movement under construction

TEHRAN- Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi said that over 800,000 units of National Housing Movement are already under construction across the country.

Referring to the important steps taken in National Housing Movement, Qasemi said: "Important issues such as banking, land extensions, land use change and the creation of a land bank have been resolved with the support of National Land and Housing Organization."

He said that according to the information of the land bank, there are 40,000 cases in the field of land, the value of some of which is significant, noting that issues such as the law prohibiting the sale of land, which prevented access to new resources for years, were resolved.

In mid-March, the deputy transport and urban development minister announced that 5.2 million applicants have already registered in the government’s two major housing plans (National Housing Action and National Housing Movement).

Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said that according to the Supreme Housing Council, the two plans of National Housing Movement and National Housing Action were merged so that those who had already registered (in Housing Action) could enjoy the benefits of this plan (Housing Movement).

After monitoring the applicants in these two housing projects, the names will be sent to the departments of the provinces and the relevant organizations to approve the condition, and those who are eligible to go through other steps, the official explained.

As previously reported, the operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

After the National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), the National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program for providing affordable housing units to low-income classes.

MA/MA