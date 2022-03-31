Iran in Pot 3 of 2022 World Cup draw

TEHRAN – Iran national football team have secured Pot 3 in the 2022 World Cup draw.

As Asia’s highest-ranked team, Iran are drawn in Pot 3.

The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Japan and South Korea are also in Pot 3, while Saudi Arabia have secured the Pot 4.

The draw ceremony will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Pot 1:

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2:

Mexico

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

United States

Croatia

Pot 3:

Senegal

IR Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4:

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Wales or Scotland / Ukraine

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates