Kerman handicrafts in great demand during Noruz

TEHRAN – Handicrafts of the ancient Kerman became sought-after during the two-week new year (Noruz) holidays, starting March 21.

Sales of handicrafts in the southern province reached 55 billion rials ($206,000) during the mentioned time, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

A number of temporary handicraft markets were set up inside historical monuments and tourist attractions throughout the province during the period, Fereydun Faali said.

Handicrafts with the highest sales were pateh-duzi (the art of sewing a kind of embroidery by colorful stitches) kilim, precious and semi-precious stones, handmade knives, wickerwork, Khos-duzi (a type of embroidery), golabatun-duzi and hand-made copper dishes, the official added.

Baloch embroidery, hand-woven kilim carpets, wicker works, pateh, and precious and semi-precious gemstones are among popular handicrafts being produced in Kerman province, which is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

ABU/AFM