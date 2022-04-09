Six Iranian universities shine at QS rankings

TEHRAN – The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022 has listed 6 Iranian universities among the top 1,300 universities around the world.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

Three Iranian universities advanced in three fields of engineering, natural sciences, and medical sciences.

Some 1,300 of the world’s top universities are ranked using six different indicators to compile QS World University Rankings 2021. Universities are evaluated according to the following six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

As per the data published on QS World University Rankings official website, Sharif University of Technology, ranked 381, Amirkabir University of Technology, ranked 465, the University of Tehran, ranked between 521 to 530, Iran University of Science and Technology, ranked between 541 to 550, Shiraz University, ranked between 751 to 800, and Shahid Beheshti University with 1001 to 1200 rank, are the top 6 Iranian universities among world-class universities.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list for a record tenth consecutive year in QS ranking; followed by the University of Oxford and Stanford University. MIT is one of five American institutions in this year’s top 10.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 was also released which cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.

Meanwhile, Tehran University of Medical Sciences was the only university from Iran that was listed in the field of medicine.

Academic quality

Most recently, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

