Retaliation in Tel Aviv natural response to Israeli aggression

The Tel Aviv shooting by a Palestinian on Thursday night that left at least three Israelis dead and about a dozen others injured comes in response to the regime’s oppressive measures in the occupied territories.

In less than three weeks similar retaliatory attacks have taken place that have left at least 11 Israelis dead.

The latest tide of such operations have been mostly lone wolf attacks. No group has claimed responsibility which makes it harder for the regime forces to retaliate against a resistance movement.

What the regime’s military has done instead is storm-occupied towns which often spark protests that are met with open fire resulting in a high number of Palestinian casualties.

These wide-scale military offensives similar to the latest in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Jenin go unreported in the mainstream media despite the casualty numbers.

On Saturday, the occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp and demanded that families leave their homes so the Israeli military can inspect houses there one by one for any arms.

This type of collective military punishment is not seen anywhere else in the world, only the Palestinians on their own land are suffering from this.

The occupation forces then attacked the youth who came out to protest in the Jenin camp. At least 14 Palestinian casualties have been reported by the Palestinian health ministry as a result of the Israeli military intrusion. The Health Ministry also says at least one civilian has been killed by an Israeli regime sniper.

Judging from similar Israeli military offensives in the past, the casualty numbers are more than likely expected to rise.

The nature of these Israeli military offensives; the storming of an entire village or town and using lethal force against Palestinians who come out in protest against their basic human rights is a regular occurrence across the occupied territories. However it has increased over the pas weeks.

The only difference this time in Jenin is that it comes on the backdrop of the retaliatory attack in Tel Aviv, where the gunman (later shot dead) is said to have been from the same camp.

However, the offensives have received little to zero media coverage, in particular since tensions escalated again over the past few weeks, despite the destruction and the killing of Palestinians and even despite Israel this time announcing the start of a military operation in the vicinity of Jenin camp, inside the camp as well as the nearby Burqin village.

Experts have always argued that the regime is not making itself any more secure with these types of offensives as Palestinian anger mounts at the rising death toll over the past few weeks among Palestinian civilians.

As the leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Khader Adnan, put it “the regime, by storming the Jenin camp, is only trying to restore its image after the Tel Aviv operation.”

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been hundreds of Palestinian casualties as a result of the Israeli regime forces storming Palestinian towns in the occupied territories and attacking its residents who come out in protest.

The Palestinian retaliatory attacks come as regime forces also intensify their crackdown on Palestinian worshippers during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

In occupied Jerusalem (al-Quds), the regime has attacked people trying to reach the holy area for prayer and it has also restricted the age of Muslims who want to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site to 45 years or older.

This is in addition to the growing military checkpoints and other crimes and oppressive measures one can expect from an apartheid regime to practice.

Because of Israeli restrictions, there are Palestinians who live in the occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip under the age of 25 that have never been to the al-Aqsa mosque in their entire life.

This is while every other week settlements (illegal under international law) have expanded; thereby stealing more Palestinian land and handing it over to Israeli settlers.

Israeli settlers themselves have increased their violent and vicious attacks against Palestinians in the occupied territories with the occupation forces looking on. This is another well-documented regime policy tactic with the aim of intimidating Palestinians to leave their indigenous land.

Israel’s brutal discriminatory policies of ethnic cleansing through different methods and dimensions never ended against the Palestinians.

Hamas says the latest incident in Tel Aviv shows the ability of the Palestinians to carry out attacks in the heart of the occupied territories while other resistance groups and activists say the attacks are a natural response to intensified Israeli crimes.

Hamas’s political bureau said, “that is why the resistance is growing in Palestine today, the resistance is also sending a revolutionary message to the enemy that we will drive you out of our territory, and that your acts of aggression in the West Bank, the occupied al-Quds, Gaza, and everywhere on Palestinian soil will be met with a natural response."

In a statement, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah praised what it described as the “heroic Palestinian operation.”

The movement said, "once again, the Palestinian resistance proves its ability to confront the Israeli occupation, respond to its perpetual crimes, and deal humiliating blows to it where it is not expected, and in the depth of its usurping entity.”

The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition consisting of a number of armed Palestinian resistance movements, hailed the “heroic operation,” saying it “confused the Zionist enemy and proved its fragility and weakness.”

The operation “showed the ability of our Palestinian people and their resistant youth to take the battle to the depths of the enemy's entity, It proved that the spirit of challenge and resistance in our people exceeds the power of the Zionist enemy.” It said.

One aspect has changed from this Ramadan in the occupied Palestinian territories in comparison to last Ramadan, the regime has been slightly more cautious in the sensitive holy city of Jerusalem (al-Quds) following warnings from the Palestinian resistance.

It has limited the number of attacks on worshippers and avoided raiding the vicinity of the holy mosque in a similar fashion to this time last year.

The Palestinian resistance has declared al-Aqsa mosque as their red line and Tel Aviv is still feeling the effect of the Palestinian missile barrages in the 11-day conflict last year that rained down on Tel Aviv and other Israeli targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The regime is perhaps cautious, that as it deals with a new nature of lone-wolf attacks that have hit Tel Aviv and elsewhere in the occupied territories, it can not afford to face another front from the besieged Gaza Strip with Palestinian missiles evading its so-called Iron Dome system.

A few Arab monarchies have normalized ties with the regime which has emboldened Israel to intensify its crackdown against the Palestinian people. This is despite the fact that Palestinians have never relied on these Arab states for any aid but on their own resistance which has grown and is expected to continue growing in nature against a colonialist, racist, apartheid entity.

Which is another reason why the few Persian Gulf Monarchies normalizing ties with the regime in order to safeguard their security should review their calculations.

The Israeli regime is struggling to safeguard its own security in the face of the most oppressed people on the planet, let alone the security of others.