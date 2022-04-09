Iran stresses resistance only option for Palestinian independence

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh has noted on Saturday that Palestinians' only option was to oppose the occupying Israeli regime and adopt a democratic solution to free the Holy Quds.

According to the Foreign Ministry, opposing the occupying Israeli regime is the helpless Palestinian people's legitimate, clear, and natural right.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khatibzadeh described the struggle as a response to the Israeli regime's repeated violations of holy sites in the occupied city of al-Quds, as well as the regime's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, who are already subjected to severe deprivation.

As the official asserted, the Islamic Republic supports the Palestinian cause of freedom from Israeli oppression and violence.

In response to recent developments in the occupied territories, Khatibzadeh identified the root cause of the unrest as “racism, crackdown, bloodshed, imprisonment as well as the extensive deprivation, daily denigration, and naked terrorism that is enforced by the apartheid Zionist regime” against Palestinians.

The remarks come two days after a shooting in the center of Tel Aviv that left several people killed and wounded.

The incident was carried out when a Palestinian youngster, identified as Ra'ad Fathi Hazem, entered a pub on the city's bustling main street and began shooting.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, was targeted by Israeli troops in a pre-dawn fight outside a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.

The incident has been lauded as a “heroic action” by several Palestinian resistance organizations and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Reiterating Iran's fundamental position, Khatibzadeh believes that the only way to resolve the problem enveloping Palestine is for “all of its original residents” to vote in a referendum.

Meanwhile, the official urged the international community to assist in ending the occupying regime's “savage violations and crimes” in Palestinian territory.