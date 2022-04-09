Ancient earthenware donated to Kerman cultural heritage department

TEHRAN – Four Iranian nationals have donated five pieces of ancient earthenware to the cultural heritage department of Kerman province.

“The relics, which comprised a jar, bowl, cup, lid, and plate, date back to the (early) Islamic Era,” a local police commander in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Saturday.

Kerman is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The southern province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

