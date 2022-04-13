One step to professional writing with Soore Mehr

“Step-by-step guide to becoming a professional writer” is a ten-volume book published by Soore Mehr for those interested in writing, and we'll go over each of the books in this collection, and what you'll find in these ten volumes.

“The story template: conquer writer's block using the universal structure of story” is the first book of this collection, which is written by Amy Deardon, and translated by Mahkame Sotudeh Yekta.

“Novel shortcuts: ten techniques that ensure a great first draft,” is the second book of the collection, written by Laura Whitcomb and translated by Fakhr al-Sadat Musavi, shows how to make your first draft rich and entertaining in a short amount of time.

The third book is “Creative Writing Exercises for Dummies,” which is written by Maggie Hamand, and translated by Masoud Malek Yari. The author has taken exercises and examples from classic literature and attempted to make the material as practical as possible so that your original ideas and thoughts can be developed.

“1000 Creative Writing Prompts: Ideas for Blogs, Scripts, Stories and More” is the title of the fourth book, written by Bryan Cohen, and translated by Malihe Zarif; addresses the issue of how to come up with a good topic to write about.

“One year to a writing life: twelve lessons to deepen every writer's art” which is the fifth book of the collection, is written by Susan M. Tiberghien, and translated b Amin Zahedi Motlagh. This book is the result of the author's more than Fifteen years of teaching experience.

The sixth book of collection is “Creative writer's handbook,” written by Philip K. Jason and Richard Goodman, and translated by Habib Yousef Zadeh.

In the seventh book, “The five-minute writer: exercise and inspiration in creative writing in five minutes a day,” written by Margret Geraghty, and translated by Marjan Mahdipur, the author has attempted to provide some fair solutions to novice writers' challenges.

“The 38 Most Common Fiction Writing Mistakes (and how to Avoid Them)” is the title of the eighth book, which is written by Jack M. Bickham, and translated by Muhammad Ali Ghorbani.

The ninth book of the collection is “How to Write Fiction: A Guardian Masterclass” which is written by Nell Card, and translated by Abbas Pezhman. Each chapter of the book is dedicated to an author who has already mastered the subject matter in their novels and stories.

And the last book which is “The Fire in Fiction: Passion, Purpose and Techniques to Make Your Novel Great” written by Donald Maass, and translated by Araz Barseghian, is about how to write with passion.



