Hundreds of people trained as crafters in Hormozgan

TEHRAN – Hundreds of people were trained as crafters in Hormozgan during the past Iranian calendar year 1400, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“A total of 1666 crafters were trained in different handicrafts fields in the southern province over the last Iranian year (ended on March 20),” CHTN quoted Sohrab Banavand as saying on Friday.

Wickerwork, pottery, and marketing in handicrafts were among the courses in the last year, the official added.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

ABU/AFM

